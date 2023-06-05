Regian Eersel shares why he was unintimidated despite Sinsamut Klinmee’s bigger frame in rematch

Sinsamut Klinmee sported a visibly more muscular frame in his rematch with Regian Eersel at ONE Friday Fights 9 last March, but the two-sport ONE world champion remained unfazed.

After all, the lanky striker from Amsterdam, Netherlands, knew he still had an ace up his sleeve, which happens to be his unworldly conditioning.

Big muscles, of course, are synonymous with having fight-ending power, something that Sinsamut clearly has after scoring back-to-back knockouts in his first two circle appearances.

‘The Immortal’, however, was able to bypass the Thai’s one-hitter quitter in their first encounter. He came away with a razor-close split decision victory to become the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Five months later, it was clear that Sinsamut has been hitting the weight room in the build-up to their rematch. Eersel talked about his challenger’s fearsome physique in an appearance on Sensai Sam’s Youtube page:

“He was bigger than he was in the first fight. His muscle was bigger, everything was bigger. I was looking at him, you know, when we were at the staredown, I was like, ‘Okay, you gained a little bit more muscle, eh?'”

Then again, the Surinamese-Dutch fighter knew Sinsamut will likely fade in the championship rounds from carrying all that extra bulk, adding:

“But your muscles need oxygen, yeah? So don’t forget that, yeah’. Because you fight five rounds, not three rounds.”

Sure enough, the dynamic Sinsamut clearly slowed down in the championship rounds and Eersel took full advantage.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam standout ended his rivalry with ‘Aquaman’ in the most convincing way, knocking him out in the fourth round with a picturesque body shot.

Eersel will once again rely on his elite cardio and godly precision against another hard-hitting challenger.

‘The Immortal’ will exchange heavy leather with Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9.

The entire event will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok live in US primetime and free for Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.

