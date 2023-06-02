Regian Eersel stays humble as ever despite being a two-sport world champion: “Just a simple guy who trains hard”

As a simultaneous two-sport world champion, Regian Eersel knows he has a big target on his back. Looking further to dominate two different disciplines on the ONE stage, the Dutchman will always have hungry competitors climbing the ranks attempting to take what is his.

To keep himself motivated to maintain that same drive that took him to double-champion status, ‘The Immortal’ doesn’t let himself get too carried away. While he has big aspirations for the number of title defenses he wants to reach, he is only focused on one thing – winning.

At ONE Fight Night 11, he will look to produce his tenth consecutive win under the ONE Championship banner when he defends his lightweight Muay Thai world championship against Dmitry Menshikov.

In an interview with Sensai Sam on YouTube, Regian Eersel spoke about how he manages to keep his head so low to the ground never to lose focus on the task at hand:

“I’m not thinking, 'I’m the world champion,' or what, you know. I’m just a simple guy who trains hard.”

Watch the full interview below:

In the main event at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Regian Eersel will look to take out another Muay Thai challenger as he continues to reign over two divisions for as long as he can. While Menshikov does hold a tool or two to leave the Thai capital with a career-defining win, defeating Eersel will be no walk in the park.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription on Friday, June 9th.

