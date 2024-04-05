Regian Eersel not thinking about what's next on his radar after Alexis Nicolas war: "I'm just focused on this fight"

Two-sport lightweight king Regian Eersel is giving his full focus to Alexis Nicolas before any talks about the future take place.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam athlete defends his kickboxing world title against the unbeaten Frenchman in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21, and he's not undermining his foe one bit before they dance inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in Bangkok, Regian Eersel shared:

"I'm not thinking that far ahead, you know. I'm just focused on this fight, and we will see after the fight, what's going to happen, and who my next opponent or victim will be."

So far, 'The Immortal's' hit list on the global stage includes some of the best modern-day strikers, certified legends, and tough-as-nails Dutch kickboxing athletes.

The likes of Nieky Holzken, Sinsamut Klinmee, and Dmitry Menshikov, to name a few, have tried their level best to sting the dominant kingpin with their best weapons. Unfortunately, all failed to find gaps or truly test Eersel's game.

Alexis Nicolas will be the latest superstar that will attempt to swap positions with 'The Immortal' atop the throne.

However, as history suggests, it'll be far easier said than done, especially when you add someone like Eersel into the equation.

Regian Eersel's keys to victory vs Nicolas

Though many are expecting Regian Eersel to cruise to victory at the expense of Nicolas, he'd need to stay sharp from bell to bell to make sure of that.

The unbeaten French striker throws a lot of power with his punches. So Regian Eersel needs to advance with caution and gradually increase his output.

If he forces the challenger to catch more air than he lands, Nicolas will only be more fired up to go head hunting. This is where we will see 'The Immortal' doing his best job. The Amsterdam-based athlete will light up Nicolas by switching stances and mixing targets.

Even if he doesn't get the knockout, a decision is likely to go in favor of the two-sport world champion.

