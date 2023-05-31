Regian Eersel visualizes a KO victory over Dmitry Menshikov: “It has to be a clear victory”

Regian Eersel is going into his ONE Fight Night 11 main event gunning for a highlight-reel knockout, but any concise victory will do for the two-division ONE world champion.

‘The Immortal’ will look to keep his undefeated run under the ONE Championship banner going as he is set to defend his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title for the second time. Standing in his way of a 10th career victory with the promotion will be Russian debutant, Dmitry Menshikov.

With only days remaining until their highly anticipated clash at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Regian Eersel sat down with the promotion to discuss his game plan and goals heading into his next big title fight:

“I visualize myself, and it doesn’t matter how, but I visualize myself winning by KO, but winning is the most important thing. It has to be a clear, clear victory.”

While Regian Eersel has established himself as one of the best strikers in all of combat sports, he is not necessarily known for his knockout power. Eersel does have two knockout wins under the ONE banner, with one of those coming in the art of eight limbs where his scrap with Dmitry Menshikov will take place. On the flip side, Menshikov is a bonafide knockout artist, finishing opponents in 19 of his 27 career wins for an impressive 70% career finish rate.

Will Regian Eersel’s style and finesse get the job done once again or will the heavy hands of Dmitry Menshikov get the job done in The Land of Smiles?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

