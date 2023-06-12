Regian Eersel wants people to ‘remember his name’

Reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel proved once again why he’s one of, if not the, best strikers on the planet, pound-for-pound.

Eersel defended his Muay Thai gold against dangerous Russian promotional debutant Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video, which took place from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, June 9.

‘The Immortal’ was fast and sharp, and made quick work of his hard-hitting Russian adversary, winning via knockout just 46 seconds into the contest to retain his belt.

In the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Eersel talked about the importance of building a lasting legacy. He wants his name to ring throughout eternity, true to his ‘The Immortal’ moniker.

The 30-year-old Dutch-Surinamese striker said:

“Legacy is very important because it goes in the books, people read it later in the future, so they will remember my name.”

Of course, with a performance like that, Eersel will definitely be remembered as one of the best to ever do it, in ONE Championship and beyond.

Luckily for fans, however, Eersel is far from done with his career, and the 30-year-old still has plenty of fight left in him at the elite-level.

Following the Menshikov knockout victory, Eersel expressed his intent to return to kickboxing to defend his belt there, with former opponent Arian Sadikovic, who was also victorious, at ONE Fight Night 11 being among the many possible options.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch Eersel’s thunderous KO of Menshikov and all the action at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov via replay with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

