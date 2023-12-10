Regis Prograis reflects on paying the price for underestimating Devin Haney's punching power 

Regis Prograis has opened up about underestimating Devin Haney's punching power.

Prograis and Haney entered the squared circle last night at San Francisco's Chase Center in what was Haney's 140-pound debut. 'The Dream' put on an impressive performance and secured a lopsided victory after dominating his opponent for all 12 rounds.

All three judges scored the contest 120-107 in Haney's favor as he secured the WBC light welterweight title and two-division world champion status.

While speaking about the bout during the post-fight interview, Prograis admitted to underestimating his opponent and how Haney proved him wrong with his power:

"That motherf***er's good, he's better than I thought he was. I'm not gonna lie. I'm going to give him credit, Imma give Bill [Haney's father] credit, Imma give team Haney credit... Devin Haney better than I though, not gonna lie... I just couldn't seem to get to him... I thought he was a soft puncher, he does have power."

Catch Prograis' comments in the video below (3:23):

Regis Prograis opens up about wanting to walk away from boxing

After losing his 140-pound WBC belt to Devin Haney last night, Regis Prograis stated that he wants to leave boxing. During the post-fight press conference, Prograis was asked to comment on his future when he revealed that he wants to transition into MMA.

While most MMA fighters have expressed their interest in entering the squared circle, Prograis happens to be one of very few boxers who are interested in trying out MMA. However, he wants to become a three-time world champion in the 140-pound division before diving into MMA:

"Three-time champion, something I did have in my mind. Maybe it might be too soon right now but I do wanna leave the sport and do MMA, I want to do that but I do want to be a three-time champion before I do that. Three-time at 140 and then after that I do want to ahead and switch to MMA but three-time champion first."

Catch Prograis' comments in the video below (00:54):