Reinier de Ridder admits he was feeling "cocky" heading into his bout against Anatoly Malykhin

Reinier de Ridder has always used his supreme confidence heading into his fights in ONE Championship, but he might have gotten overboard in his last world title fight.

The Dutch superstar put the ONE light heavyweight world title on the line against Anatoly Malykhin in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022. Just as he's done in the past, de Ridder walked into the circle with an unflappable bravado.

Malykhin, however, had other plans and claimed the ONE light heavyweight world title via first-round knockout.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, de Ridder admitted that he was feeling "cocky" leading up to his bout against Malykhin.

"I didn't know any of that stuff because I've never been hit in a fight. All the 16 fights before that, I've never been hurt. So I didn't know what to expect at all. I was getting a bit cocky, maybe beforehand. So I thought if I go in, I take people down and choke them out. This is the way fights happen. But it didn't go that way this time."

De Ridder, to his credit, had all the reason in the world to feel confident about himself. 'The Dutch Knight' was the perfect embodiment of his nickname, and he made sure that he'd dominate his opponents one way or another.

Standing at a tall 6-foot-4, de Ridder is an imposing grappler with an underrated striking game. He used this unique set of skills and physical stature to go on a perfect 16-0 record before he matched up against Malykhin in Manila.

