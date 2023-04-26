Reinier de Ridder already in Colorado, treading through snow ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder has arrived in Colorado two weeks ahead of ONE Championship’s first U.S. event, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

‘The Dutch Knight’ is based in Holland, so he’s been taking the time to train in different gyms across the United States to acclimate before his submission grappling match against Tye Ruotolo on May 5.

As a treat for the fans, he documented his journey to Colorado in a vlog called “Catching up with RDR,” which has been going viral these last few days.

Here’s what the fans have been saying in response to the preview:

meiben1981:

"Looks amazing! Didn't expected snow there. Good luck with the last training sessions before the fight. 🔥😍"

harionestayhumble2788:

"Proud of you Champ 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼"

hosll1087:

"Cool interview good luck with your match!"

ITAesthetic:

"Best in the game 🐐"

Reinier de Ridder is feeling confident going into his second submission grappling match in ONE Championship. He will bring his skills to the test against grappling ace Tye Ruotolo, who is itching to take a stab at one of the strongest finishers in the promotion.

De Ridder is currently enjoying the process after taking a brief respite from MMA. He’s coming off TKO loss against two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin late last year, so he’s glad to return to his roots and challenge a new generation of jiu-jitsu grapplers.

As for Tye Ruotolo, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu representative is making serious headway in the BJJ world with his twin brother Kade Ruotolo. He put on a historic debut performance against top-class grappler Garry Tonon last year. Remarkably, he forced the tap with a quick D’Arce choke in the first minute and a half of the round.

ONE Fight Night 10 goes down on May 5 at 1stBank Center and can be seen live and for free by North American audiences with a Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes