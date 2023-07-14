Reinier de Ridder on Anatoly Malykhin’s arsenal: “It’s not like he has a lot of weapons”

At ONE on Prime Video 5 in December last year, Reinier de Ridder suffered the first defeat of his career in MMA.

Winning 16 consecutive fights on his way to becoming a simultaneous two division world champion, holding both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight titles, ‘The Dutch Knight’ was on a seemingly unstoppable run.

In the first defense of his light heavyweight world championship, de Ridder found himself confronted with the first test of his career that he didn’t have an answer for.

Current ONE heavyweight world champion, interim at the time, Anatoly Malykhin is a force of nature inside the circle with his one punch knockout power and former Russian wrestling team background.

Unable to take the fight to the floor to look for submissions, de Ridder was forced to stand with the undefeated tank and it wasn’t long before Malykhin found a home for his destructive power.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Reinier de Ridder spoke about the ways that Malykhin was effective against him in their meeting last year:

“He just cut me off very nicely. He just threw that right hand very nicely down the middle. It's not like he has a lot of weapons.”

Watch the full interview below:

De Ridder stepped back inside the circle at ONE Fight Night 10 for a submission grappling match with Tye Ruotolo.

After a break from MMA, the ONE middleweight world champion is now preparing to return and face his next challenge.

The entire ONE Fight Night 10 card is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Prime Video.