Reinier de Ridder continues poking fun at Ruotolo twins ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder never misses an opportunity to poke fun at the Ruotolo twins before and after a major match.

This week, De Ridder’s funny sense of humor shined through with another friendly jab directed at the Ruotolo brothers. On their Instagram page, the twins posted an image of themselves running barefoot to help promote the new G-Shock watch by Casio.

Per usual, De Ridder took the opportunity to respond to the post with the following hilarious reaction:

“deriddermma:

"You're taking everything I worked for mf-ers ;)”

In one of the most anticipated battles of the year, Reinier de Ridder and Tye Ruotolo are set to collide in a submission-only grappling bout at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

The reigning ONE middleweight champion is taking a brief respite from MMA to focus on besting one of the fastest-rising stars in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. As the taller and heavier opponent, De Ridder feels like Tye is biting off more than he can chew going against him at 185lbs. However, he is happy to accept the youngster’s challenge.

Plus, submitting Tye Ruotolo in front of his rival’s home crowd in the U.S. would give Reinier de Ridder a great deal of satisfaction.

As for Tye, he’s always wanted to challenge himself against a big name in the jiu-jitsu world. He previously boasted about beating bigger guys in grappling, and so he has, winning WNO championship belts in two divisions, one at 170lb and the other at 185lbs. Tye is confident that weight and size won’t be an issue.

A victory over De Ridder could put him in a position where he could have a crack at the inaugural ONE middleweight submission grappling world title. If he manages to pull it off, Tye would be the second Ruotolo in ONE history to win a gold-plated belt.

ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video will take place on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado. North American audiences can catch all the action for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes