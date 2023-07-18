Reinier de Ridder eyes ‘cool’ light heavyweight fight against Arjan Bhullar: “I’m very interested” 

Since tasting defeat for the very first time at ONE on Prime Video 5 at the end of last year, Reinier de Ridder has been waiting to see where his next challenge lies.

Despite losing his light heavyweight world championship to Anatoly Malykhin, ‘The Dutch Knight’ still hopes to regain his strap to pair alongside his middleweight world title. While he is keen to rechallenge himself by moving back to light heavyweight, the Dutchman knows he must simultaneously defend his middleweight title.

Having been dominant at this weight class since debuting with ONE Championship, Reinier de Ridder doesn’t have a clear number-one contender for his title. Therefore, he is looking around for challenges outside his comfort zone.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube ahead of the huge heavyweight title unification clash between Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar, Reinier de Ridder put another option on the table.

While Bhullar would go on to lose his heavyweight title following a dominant performance from Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22, the Breda native spoke about the possibility of a potential clash with Bhullar at light heavyweight.

The Dutchman said:

“Yeah, that would be cool. That's the one thing that started it, Arjan was the first one I thought about fighting, coming up. He has his work cut out for him, as we know. I'm very interested to see the fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available to watch back via the free event replay on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.