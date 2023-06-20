Reinier de Ridder has an internal hunger to fight Anatoly Malykhin again: “I can’t let that thing go”

Reinier de Ridder was once considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in ONE Championship, but that reputation took a massive hit when he lost to Anatoly Malykhin.

The two stars met in a colossal matchup in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 5 for de Ridder’s ONE light heavyweight world title. Malykhin came into the December 2022 card with the ONE interim heavyweight world championship on his shoulder, and he left Manila with de Ridder’s ONE light heavyweight world title on the other.

More than six months after that stinging defeat, de Ridder told the South China Morning Post that he must reclaim the gold he lost to Malykhin last year.

“That really has to happen. I can't let that thing rest. I can't let that thing go.”

De Ridder, who still owns the ONE middleweight world title, held a 16-0 record before facing Malykhin in ONE Championship’s fifth Amazon card. Despite his confidence heading into the matchup, de Ridder’s precious zero was torn asunder after Malykhin dominated him throughout the contest.

Malykhin needed just the first round to knock de Ridder out and claim the status of double-world champion for himself. Though he’s still reeling from that loss, de Ridder is hellbent on taking on Malykhin once more.

De Ridder remains one of the best fighters on the planet and the 6-foot-4 fighter has one of the most devastating grappling games in the sport. ‘The Dutch Knight’ owns four submission wins in ONE Championship, having choked out Fan Rong, Burmese legend Aung La N Sang, Kiamrian Abbasov, and most recently Vitaly Bigdash.

A rematch for the ONE light heavyweight world title has yet to be announced, but de Ridder is undoubtedly waiting for that all-important contract that would signify his return to the top of the light heavyweight division.

Watch de Ridder's entire interview below:

Poll : 0 votes