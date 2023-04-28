Reinier de Ridder looks ready for battle upon arriving in the United States

Reinier de Ridder is enjoying the Colorado atmosphere ahead of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

On May 5, ‘The Dutch Knight’ will get the honor of competing at ONE’s first on-site event in North America. The reigning ONE middleweight world champion will enter the Circle without gloves as he takes on BJJ phenom Tye Ruotolo in a submission grappling match.

With less than two weeks until showtime, De Ridder arrived in Colorado to begin his final preparations. He posted a video on Instagram showcasing his experience thus far with the caption saying:

“Murica mfers, wait for the 🔫. #jiujitsu #mma #grappling #onefightnight10”

Reinier de Ridder last fought in December 2022, losing his ONE light heavyweight world title against Anatoly Malykhin.

While he works his way in reclaiming his light heavyweight belt, he plans to display his world-class submission grappling skills for the first time since going to a draw against 7x BJJ world champion Andre Galvao in March 2022.

‘The Dutch Knight’ has a tough challenge waiting at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. Tye Ruotolo holds a promotional record of 2-0, earning $50,000 performance bonuses against Garry Tonon and Marat Gafurov. Tye, along with his twin brother Kade, are two of the primary reasons for ONE’s success in submission grappling.

Reinier de Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo is one of two submission grappling matches at ONE Fight Night 10. Later in the night, Mikey Musumeci will look to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship against Osamah Almarwai.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

