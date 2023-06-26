Reinier de Ridder responds to Anatoly Malykhin’s callout following annihilation of Arjan Bhullar

ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder is open to facing off with newly-minted undisputed heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin but is not too keen on having to wait for it to happen until the end of the year.

‘The Dutch Knight’ shared this with the South China Morning Post on Instagram in response to the callout made by ‘Sladkiy’ after his victory at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 in Bangkok.

The 32-year-old De Ridder said:

“Malykhin, congrats on another great win. Thanks for the callout, but I’m not waiting around for you to lose some weight until the end of the year.”

Anatoly Malykhin, formerly the interim ONE heavyweight world champion, became the undisputed division king by defeating erstwhile champion Arjan Bhullar by technical knockout (punches) in the third round of their long-awaited unification bout last week.

Following his impressive victory, the Russian juggernaut called out Reinier de Ridder for another match as he targets the Dutch fighter’s middleweight gold this time around.

The two met back in December where Anatoly Malykhin seized the ONE light heavyweight world title from Reinier de Ridder by way of an emphatic first-round knockout.

Until ‘Sladkiy’ makes it to middleweight, ‘The Dutch Knight’ wants to plunge back into action at the soonest of time, taking on all comers for his world title.

De Ridder last competed at ONE Championship’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States in May, losing by unanimous decision to American grappling ace Tye Ruotolo in their submission grappling superfight.

