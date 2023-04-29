Reinier de Ridder says Anatoly Malykhin would struggle with a Muay Thai stylist

Former ONE light heavyweight world champion and reigning middleweight titleholder ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder lost his perfect mixed martial arts record last December, when ONE interim heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin obliterated him in the first round to win by knockout.

De Ridder expectedly lost the striking battle against the dangerous Malykhin, getting caught with a multitude of explosive shots that left him unconscious at the end of the fight. Still, the Breda, Netherlands native wasn’t too impressed with the hard-hitting Russian’s striking skills.

In a recent guest appearance on The MMA Superfan podcast on YouTube, De Ridder said Malykhin’s striking left much to be desired.

‘The Dutch Knight’ said:

“Malykhin is pretty limited striking-wise, he’s not like a great Muay Thai champion throwing elbows, knees, kicks.”

Malykhin will attempt to unify the heavyweight division when he takes on reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan ‘Singh’ Bhullar later this year.

And though De Ridder believes Malykhin’s striking chops are ordinary, he also thinks Malykhin should have no problem beating Bhullar on the feet.

He added:

“He’s just basically a boxer and he’s going to out-box Bhullar anyway. I think Malykhin would struggle more with a good Muay Thai fighter than with Bhullar.”

Reinier de Ridder will square off with American BJJ phenom Tye Ruotolo in a middleweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon subscription.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III

Poll : 0 votes