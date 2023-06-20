Reinier de Ridder says grappling match with Tye Ruotolo was a draw: “That's what it was”

Reinier de Ridder believes his submission grappling showcase with Tye Ruotolo was a draw.

After suffering his first setback in December, relinquishing his ONE light heavyweight world title to reigning two-division champion Anatoly Malykhin, de Ridder was determined to get back into the win column as part of a submission grappling super fight with IBJJF world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 10 in May. After 10 intense minutes that mostly stayed on the feet, ‘The Dutch Knight’ was on the wrong side of a unanimous decision.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, de Ridder was adamant that his bout with Tye Ruotolo was a draw, given the fact that the bout never hit the ground until the final seconds.

“It was cool to be part of it. It's cool to be in Denver for this. As I said afterward, this wasn't a loss. It wasn't a win. It was a draw,” de Ridder said. “That's what it was. We were very close. Which is okay.”

Unfortunately, the loss extended his winless streak to two, though the submission grappling loss likely won’t amount to much when it comes to a potential rematch with the only man to defeat him in mixed martial arts, Anatoly Malykhin.

In the meantime, de Ridder still sits atop the middleweight mountain as the division’s world champion. No official announcement has been made as to when or who he will defend his world title against next, but if he gets his wish, fan-favorite Aung La Nsang will get the opportunity to close out a trilogy against ‘The Dutch Knight’ before 2023 comes to a close.

Is Reinier de Ridder vs. Aung La Nsang the fight to make, or is there another opponent primed for a ONE middleweight world title opportunity? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes