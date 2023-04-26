Reinier de Ridder says it’s ‘cool to set foot and perform’ in America

Reinier de Ridder has had a lot of big nights in his career as the current middleweight and former light heavyweight world champion under the ONE banner.

For his return to competition, after tasting defeat for the first time at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December, ‘The Dutch Knight’ will compete in a submission grappling contest with Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 10.

May 5 is set to be a historic night for ONE Championship as the promotion hosts its first ever event in the United States.

Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, three world championship match-ups top the card, but some of the biggest names on the roster feature throughout the night.

In one of two submission grappling match-ups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 10, de Ridder will look to get back in the win column by showcasing his grappling skills against one of the best no gi competitors in the world.

Some of the promotion’s biggest stars will have the opportunity to compete in front of fans in the United States for the very first time in their careers and Reinier de Ridder will be included in that.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, the Dutchman spoke about his anticipation for this contest and the stage that it is taking place on:

“I’ve been there a couple of times now. It’s a really interesting place, to say the least. In America, people are very nice. It’s cool to set foot there and perform for American fans for the first time.”

Watch the full interview below:

Reinier De Ridder will face Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

