Reinier de Ridder says moving between grappling and MMA is ‘a hard switch’

At ONE Fight Night 10, Reinier de Ridder returned to the Circle to test himself in submission grappling.

After suffering the first defeat of his MMA career at the hands of Anatoly Malykhin, losing his ONE light heavyweight world championship in the process, de Ridder took some time off.

Facing off with Tye Ruotolo in Broomfield, Colorado, de Ridder put his grappling skills to the test against one of the best no gi competitors on the planet.

Whilst he is known for his submission skills in MMA, the Dutchman met his match in front of the US fans on May 5, losing a unanimous decision after a closely contested match-up saw both men showcase their strength and positional awareness.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, reflecting on the experience, Reinier de Ridder spoke about the difficulties that come with competing in different rulesets under the ONE:

“If you're an MMA fighter; stepping out of it, and then I'm going to clinch. I have the guy where I want him. I want to throw some fucking knees and elbows. I want to hurt the guy. So it's a hard switch to grapple those guys, they don't do anything else but grapple.”

Whilst he may have lost his light heavyweight title, de Ridder is still in possession of the ONE middleweight world championship as he looks around for viable contenders to pose his next challenge.

