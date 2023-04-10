Reinier de Ridder says there was no room for error against Anatoly Malykhin

At ONE Fight Night 10, Reinier de Ridder will step inside the Circle for the first time since losing his undefeated record last time out.

On May 5, ‘The Dutch Knight’ will be a part of ONE Championship’s debut event in the United States.

Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, De Ridder will put his grappling to the test when he takes on one of the best no gi competitors in the world, Tye Ruotolo.

The current middleweight world champion is known for his submission skills in MMA but last time out, for the first time in his pro career, it didn’t go his way.

At ONE Fight Night 5 on Prime Video in December, the double champion put his light heavyweight title on the line against undefeated interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

After he was unable to get the fight to the floor in the early stages due to Malykhin’s size advantage and wrestling background, Reinier de Ridder was forced to stand with the striker.

As a result, it wasn’t long before Malykhin found a home for his devastating power and once he did, it was all over.

Whilst the knockout itself was brutal, de Ridder has already moved past it as he makes his return to competition. In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, ‘The Dutch Knight’ spoke about how he looks back on the first loss of his career:

“No regrets. I could have done a lot better. If you’re fighting a heavyweight, a guy who’s a power puncher like that, if you make one mistake the night might be over. And it was.”

Watch the full interview below:

De Ridder will compete against Tye Ruotolo in a submission grappling contest on the stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card. The entire event on May 5 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

