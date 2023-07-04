Reinier de Ridder shares advice to Ruotolo brothers in potential move to MMA: “I hope they do well”

Reinier de Ridder is arguably the best example of a natural grappler who made an ultra-successful transition into mixed martial arts.

The Dutch superstar is a black belt in both judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and he used that grappling acumen to capture two world titles in ONE Championship.

An accomplished grappler, de Ridder recently shared his take on the Ruotolo brothers’ impending move to MMA.

The reigning ONE middleweight world champion said in an interview with South China Morning Post that he wants to see Tye and Kade work at a harder pace than ever before once they make the jump to another sport.

De Ridder, who once held the ONE light heavyweight world title, said:

“We always say it's all about striking, but all the grappling positions are very different as well. The time is so short, and you need to work because, in five minutes, you need to get them down and choke them out. You can really tire guys out in that way so you can't really take your time to finish them. You really need to hustle. So I hope they do well. They're nice kids.”

Tye and Kade are two of the best submission grapplers of their generation, with both brothers already taking ownership of BJJ world titles at age 20.

Kade is the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and an ADCC world champion in 2022. Tye, meanwhile, has been carving up a menacing reputation in the openweight circuits while also taking hold of an IBJJ world title in 2022.

Both brothers have expressed their intention to make a jump into MMA before 2023 ends, although there has been no official announcement of when they will exactly make the transition.

Watch de Ridder's entire interview below:

