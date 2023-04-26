Reinier de Ridder shares what he thinks is ‘the cool thing’ with ONE Championship

Now in his third year fighting under ONE Championship, Reinier de Ridder of The Netherlands is happy to be associated with the steadily growing combat sports promotion.

Apart from achieving great success in just a short time in the company, the reigning ONE middleweight world champion said that another great thing about the promotion is its conscious effort to diversify its offering to fight fans.

Reinier de Ridder shared this with The MMA Superfan in an interview:

“They’re kind of used to a lot of MMA events, right? The cool thing with ONE is we mix it all up. We have grappling matches, we have Muay Thai matches.”

Check out the interview below:

Founded in 2011, ONE Championship started by presenting mixed martial arts-only shows. When it established its footing in the game years later, it began to offer Muay Thai and kickboxing action, and, of late, submission grappling, which has been positively received.

The tack also strengthened the company’s push to become the home of true martial arts.

ONE Championship showcases its expanded offering when it descends on the United States next month for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, its first-ever live on-ground event in North America.

Reinier de Ridder will be part of the landmark event, happening on May 5, competing against American phenom Tye Ruotolo in a middleweight submission grappling showdown.

The contest will mark the return to grappling of ‘The Dutch Knight,’ having last competed in it in March last year.

Against sensational submission grappler Tye Ruotolo, De Ridder looks to bounce back after suffering his first career mixed martial arts defeat last December, where he also lost the ONE light heavyweight world title that he previously held.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be held at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes