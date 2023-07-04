Reinier de Ridder shares his two cents on who should fight for the interim welterweight world title

Apart from tending matters in the ONE middleweight ranks, 205-pound kingpin Reinier de Ridder is also keeping a close eye on other divisions, particularly at welterweight.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘The Dutch Knight’ shared his two cents on the future of the division following Christian Lee’s hiatus from the sport.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently confirmed an interim welterweight world title match in the near future, as the division awaits the return of its champion.

‘RDR’ suggested two top contenders who should vie for the interim 185-pound crown:

“The obvious one is Zebaztian Kadestam. He's been up there and he's knocking everybody out. The only thing is he lost to Ramazanov before, of course. But in the last couple of fights, he looked pretty much undefeatable in the fight with Roberto Soldic.”

Here’s the full interview:

Kadestam is indeed a lock for that spot after stopping the Roberto Soldic hype train on its tracks at ONE Fight Night 10 last month.

‘The Bandit’ likely earned himself a rematch with the undefeated Murad Ramazanov, with the victor claiming the title of interim world champion.

The upcoming Qatar event expected to be announced later this year could be the perfect avenue for this massive showdown.

Meanwhile, de Ridder also dispelled earlier rumors that he plans to make the cut to welterweight in hopes of becoming a two-division world champion anew.

For now, ‘The Dutch Knight’ wants to defend his middleweight throne and perhaps run it back with two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin before the year ends.

