Reinier de Ridder shocked at Anatoly Malykhin’s development as a fighter

At ONE Fight Night 10, Reinier de Ridder will return to the Circle for the first time since losing his undefeated streak in MMA.

On May 5, de Ridder will compete once again but not in MMA as he takes on one of the best no gi grapplers in the world, Tye Ruotolo.

Their elite submission grappling contest will take place on ONE Championship’s debut event in the United States. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, this highly-anticipated grappling match between the two big names will help to showcase ONE’s progression in submission grappling.

The last time fans saw ‘The Dutch Knight’ inside the Circle, he suffered the first defeat of his career. At ONE on Prime Video 5 in December, undefeated titleholders met in the main event as de Ridder put his light heavyweight world championship on the line against interim heavyweight champ Anatoly Malykhin.

After the Dutchman was unable to take the fight to the floor, he was forced to stand with the larger and more powerful man where it was only a matter of time before Malykhin found a home for his power.

After losing via knockout in the first round, Reinier de Ridder recently revealed in an interview with The MMA Superfan that he was surprised by the developments that the Russian has made since arriving in ONE Championship:

“Malykhin has really grown because what he showed in our fight is something he has never done before. The way he moved and the way punched was a lot better than the wild stuff he was throwing in the fights before.”

De Ridder will return to face Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. For North American viewers, the entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video.

