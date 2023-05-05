Reinier de Ridder, Tye Ruotolo go at it during face-offs

Reinier de Ridder and Tye Ruotolo have had a bit of fun at the expense of one other on social media, and they finally got their hands on each other at ONE Fight Night 10's ceremonial weigh-ins.

The pair is set to clash at ONE Championship’s monumental first event in the United States on Friday, May 5, live from 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Just a few hours away from their clash, the two got up close and personal at the ceremonial faceoffs, as they playfully tried to grapple each other on center stage. De Ridder posted a clip of their 'heated' faceoff to tease the fans.

Of course, if they went at it, it would not have been surprising. There’s no love lost between the two, as Tye Ruotolo called out Reinier de Ridder for this match last year. Meanwhile, ‘The Dutch Knight’ pushed Ruotolo’s mentor, Andre Galvao, to a draw in a grappling match last year, and has been training with arguably the top of the 20-year-old’s hit list - Gordon Ryan.

Reinier de Ridder will come in with a significantly longer reach and will be 10 pounds heavier in their matchup, but Tye Ruotolo is confident that his technique will help him power through the size difference between them.

Both competitors have a mutual respect for the other, and despite their spicy words on social media, their friendship is evident outside of building the match and the match itself.

Fans in North America can watch all the bouts at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video live and for free with an active Amazon subscription.

Poll : 0 votes