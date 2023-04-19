Relive the crazy firefight between Reinier de Ridder and Leandro Ataides ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Former ONE light heavyweight and current ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder is one of the best and few remaining grappling specialists in MMA today. Boasting an impressive record of 16-1, most of his wins came by way of submissions.

On ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs. Moraes III, 'The Dutch Knight' will look to prove yet again that he is one of the best grapplers in the world by taking on one of the most dangerous BJJ black belts today, Tye Ruotolo. On May 5th, ONE's 205-pound MMA world champion will hang his gloves for a night to face the youngest IBJJF world champion in a submission grappling bout.

Ahead of Reinier de Ridder's clash with Ruotolo, ONE posted perhaps the Dutch grappler's most hard-earned win in MMA. De Ridder faced former world title challenger and dangerous powerhouse Leandro 'Leo' Ataides in a grueling match back in 2020.

Right from the opening bell, you can tell that 'The Dutch Knight' was hesitant to dance with Ataides' punching power. The Dutch grappler was having a hard time nullifying Ataides' punches to score his signature takedown.

Despite this, however, Reinier de Ridder never took his foot off the gas as he continually attacked to secure his takedowns. Due to this, Ataides was quite fatigued come round 2. Ataides was the perfect target for De Ridder's grappling attack as the Brazilian behemoth was already breathing through his mouth.

'The Dutch Knight' continued his gritty fighting style and kept Ataides working hard in the clinch 'til the end of the bout. Once the scorecards had been read, Reinier de Ridder had his hand raised via a unanimous decision. The win earned him his first shot at then-ONE middleweight Aung La N Sang, whom he beat via a first-round rear-naked choke.

Watch the full fight here:

Reinier de Ridder will lock horns with Tye Ruotolo in the featured bout of the lead card of ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th. The event will air live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado and will mark ONE's first live on-ground event on US soil.

Fans in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 in US primetime, live and for free on Prime Video with an Amazon subscription.

