Relive Jonathan Haggerty’s barnburner debut in ONE Championship ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is just days away from attempting the arduous task of unseating the great Nong-O Hama from the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne. If successful, 'The General' will become one of the very few ONE fighters to win world titles in two different weight classes.

Ahead of his historic bout at ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty was featured in a throwback video posted by ONE on YouTube. The global martial arts organization posted the English fighter's promotional debut to remind us just how vicious he can be.

Against current ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri, who was in his fourth bout in the promotion at the time, Haggerty made it known that he is out to make a statement.

Over the course of three hard-fought rounds, Haggerty showed off his now-famous footwork, powerful combinations, and indomitable fighting spirit. In the clinch, 'The General' showed significant advantage in the strength department. He even earned a solid knockdown with his trademark downward elbow.

The fight was mostly a one-way beatdown, with Haggerty picking apart the Moroccan-Italian with powerful strikes while carefully going in and out of range. Lasiri would get a few good lick in, bloodying Haggerty's nose. Ultimately, however, the unanimous decision went to 'The General'.

Watch the full fight here:

At ONE Fight Night 9, in front of a mostly-Thai crowd this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Jonathan Haggerty will look to shock the world by defeating one of the most dominant Thai world champions today. Nong-O Hama is on a 10-fight winning streak, has defended his belt seven straight times, and knocked out his last 5 opponents.

Needless to say, Jonathan Haggerty will have his hands full come this weekend. If he performs in the same dominant fashion as he did against Lasiri, however, he might just wear gold by the end of the night.

Fans in North America can watch all the action and drama unfold live and for free via Prime Video.

