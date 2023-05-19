Relive all of Kade Ruotolo's promotional wins ahead of return at ONE Fight Night 11

Kade Ruotolo returns for his fourth outing in ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9.

The promotion's lightweight submission grappling world champion will face arguably his toughest test yet, Norwegian wizard Tommy Langaker, live at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on U.S. primetime.

Ahead of this highly anticipated matchup, let's revisit the kingpin's incredible journey in the Singapore-based organization, which will serve as a reminder of why fans should expect nothing but a win from the American phenom next month.

#1. Outpoints Shinya Aoki in chess match

Taking on one of the most aggressive submission specialists on the ONE roster would have sent shivers down the spine of many athletes. Not Kade Ruotolo.

The then-19-year-old bravely had a go at Shinya Aoki from the sound of the bell, wrapping the former lightweight king like a burrito in a couple of tight spots throughout the single-round affair.

Despite hunting for a highlight-reel finish from a myriad of buggy and rear-naked choke attempts, Aoki's warrior spirit and heart refused to crumble to Kade's pace and ruthlessness on the canvas.

Still, it wasn't enough for 'Tobikan Judan' to turn the tide in his favor, as Kade left the global stage with a massive statement to kickstart his tenure.

#2. Stuns Uali Kurzhev with heel hook to claim inaugural gold

After defeating one of the biggest names in martial arts history, Kade Ruotolo stunned the world again when he claimed a gold medal at the ADCC world championships.

That set him up nicely for a shot at the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Uali Kurzhev, where he dazzled again.

The California native consistently found ways to get himself into better positions, forcing the four-time sambo world champion into a defensive mode.

He made sure the contest was one-way traffic, and just before the halfway point of the 10-minute battle, the BJJ black belt sunk in a brutal heel hook to capture the crown and force his opponent to limp out of the circle.

#3. Pushes the pace versus Matheus Gabriel

Just slightly over a month after capturing the inaugural world title, Kade Ruotolo returned with another masterful display of jiu-jitsu against Matheus Gabriel in December last year.

As is always the case, the young phenom came in hoping to leave no doubt that he deserved the judges’ decision to retain his 26-pound strap.

After getting his Brazilian rival onto the canvas from a body lock, Kade worked to pass and went in with provoking foot lock attempts.

After stuttering there, Kade flipped around his rival’s leg to hunt for a knee bar and, later on, a heel hook.

Gabriel was having none of Kade’s submission attempts, though, wriggling free from the American's limb-cranking maneuvers in an attempt to throw him off his game plan. In the end, as the bell rang to end the battle, the Atos representative's pressure and tempo secured him a unanimous decision win.

Poll : 0 votes