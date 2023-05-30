Relive Liam Harrison’s miraculous comeback against Muangthai

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison has always had a reputation of delivering high-octane fights in the past. But his super fight against ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK Saenchai was just other-worldly.

From the onset, both bantamweights were cautiously circling each other from inside the MMA cage. Muangthai found his range rather quickly, closing the distance well and landing all the best shots from the outside.

The strikes, especially the first head kick, struck a chord with Harrison as he attempted to counter but with very little success.

His rival was undeterred and continued to land hard push kicks until landing another well-timed head kick. This one dropped Harrison on the spot. He quickly stood up trying to stay conscious before dropping again with a vicious right hook.

From our vantage point, it looked like the beginning of the end for Harrison as he was one knockdown away from a loss. But he dusted himself off the ground again, and spent the next harrowing seconds in a swinging exchange with an overconfident Muangthai.

Both men ate some big strikes but it was a sneaky right hook that dropped Muangthai for the first time. By that point, the crowd was up in their seats in disbelief as Harrison, with brute force, continued to rain punches against his disconcerted rival until dropping him for the third and final time.

Not only did Liam Harrison take home the victory, he was rewarded with a rare $100,000 performance bonus for his incredible and dramatic comeback.

In 2022, Harrison vs. Muangthai went down in the history books as ONE’s 2022 Muay Thai Fight of the Year. Before the ‘Hitman’ is cleared to fight again this year, relive his miraculous comeback against Muangthai below:

