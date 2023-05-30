Relive how Regian Eersel silenced the doubters in his rivalry with Sinsamut Klinmee

Regian Eersel’s gladiatorial rematch against Sinsamut Klinmee was an intense and dramatic showdown from start to finish.

The defending two-sport world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel entered his rematch at ONE Friday Fights 9 with exuberant confidence despite being unfavored by the critics.

In the first fight that many thought Sinsamut was winning, it was shocking to see the belt wrapped around Eersel’s waist after five closely-contested rounds.

With public opinion down in the dumps, Regian Eersel, like the true world champion he is, ignored all ‘the haters’ and focused on getting the job done one more time.

From the onset, the two lightweights exchanged low kicks and punches from inside the pocket. They displayed great technique in terms of movement, and much like a dance, they bobbed side to side to avoid getting struck by their biggest weapons.

However, Sinsamut, much like the first fight, was getting the better of these exchanges.

Going into the second round, Eersel ramped up the counters with more success. He pressed forward cautiously, picking his shots while Sinsamut wildly threw punches from the outside.

In the third round, the world champion continued with the unrelenting pressure, backpedaling his rival against the ropes with great body shots and strikes to the head.

Entering the fourth, Sinsamut’s punches and leg kicks didn’t have the same sting as before. He was quickly diminishing but desperate to stay alive while Eersel still looked fresh on his feet. Maintaining his foe within reach, Eersel’s defining moment arrived when he followed up a body kick with a debilitating hook to the liver.

Sinsamut folded immediately onto the canvas upon impact, retiring from the fight after a 10 second countdown.

Before Regian Eersel headlines ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, rewatch how ‘The Immortal’ silenced his critics with a shocking beatdown of Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Friday Nights 9.

ONE Fight Night 11 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with Eersel defending his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against Dmitry Menshikov in the main event.

