Relive Reinier de Ridder’s clinical win in second meeting against Aung La N Sang

Dutch mixed martial arts star Reinier de Ridder has beaten Aung La N Sang in each of their two fights in ONE Championship. On both occasions, he was impressive.

The two big fighters first met in October 2020 for the ONE middleweight world title, one of two championship belts that Aung La was holding then. ‘The Dutch Knight’ made short work of ‘The Burmese Python,’ finishing the contest in the opening round by way of submission (rear-naked choke).

Six months later, they met once again in another title showdown for Aung La N Sang’s ONE light heavyweight title. The reigning champion put up a better fight this time, but it did not stop Reinier de Ridder from hacking out a unanimous decision victory through his vaunted ground game.

Combat Brothers affiliate Reinier de Ridder was very clinical in executing his game plan of taking the fight to the ground in the second showdown. He limited Aung La’s offense and took a lot from the latter as the fight progressed.

For much of their five-round showdown, the Dutch fighter had his rival in a variety of difficult positions on the ground. Aung La tried to swing the tide in his favor in the championship rounds to little avail, with De Ridder astutely still on top of things.

ONE Championship recently posted on its YouTube channel a video of De Ridder-Aung La II for fight fans to relive.

Check out the video below:

ONE middleweight king Reinier de Ridder will be taking a break from MMA for his next match, choosing to compete in a submission grappling super fight against American phenom Tye Ruotolo.

The match is set at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5, the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

Reinier de Ridder is looking to bounce back after suffering his first career MMA defeat and losing the ONE light heavyweight world title in his last fight in December.

Aung La is also part of the groundbreaking U.S. show, taking on Fan Rong of China in a middleweight clash.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be held at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

