Relive Reinier de Ridder’s sublime submission victory over Vitaly Bigdash

Former ONE light heavyweight and current middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder is one of the most skillful submission specialists in MMA today. One can say that his success in the sport is almost entirely dependent on his insane mastery of the grappling arts.

So much so that at ONE Fight Night 10 this weekend, 'The Dutch Knight' will face IBJJF world champion Tye Ruotolo in a submission grappling match. Ahead of this massive clash of BJJ black belts, ONE uploaded Reinier de Ridder's magnificent word title defense against former ONE middleweight world champion, Vitaly Bigdash.

De Ridder's inverted triangle finish of the Russian superstar was so impressive that it won ONE's MMA Submission of the Year award. The bout took place in the main event of ONE 159 last year and was for de Ridder's ONE middleweight world title.

Early in the match de Ridder had to weather the storm by wiggling out of a tight guillotine choke from Bigdash. After surviving the choke, the Dutch BJJ blackbelt methodically started hitting his trademark ground-and-pound from the guard. After passing to half guard, De Ridder worked for a Kimura lock.

While Bigdash attempted to scramble out de Ridder smoothly locked in an inverted triangle. The submission was so tight and locked that it put the Russian to sleep. The performance earned the ONE middleweight world champion a $50,000 performance bonus.

"The beginning was deceiving 😳 How will the middleweight MMA king fare in his submission grappling super-fight with BJJ phenom Tye Ruotolo on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 👀

Reinier de Ridder will face Tye Ruotolo at ONE’s historic on-site United States debut, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this Friday at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The event will air live in US primetime and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

