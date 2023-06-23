Relive Superlek’s vicious elbow battle against Taiki Naito ahead of ONE Friday Fights 22

ONE Championship re-surfaced the footage of Superlek Kiatmoo9’s electrifying battle against Taiki Naito.

In May 2022, the Kiatmoo9 affiliate was matched up against Naito in the ONE Championship Flyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinals. At the time, the Thai fighter already held a 3-0 Muay Thai record in ONE, making him a favorite to win the tournament.

After three action-packed rounds, Superlek grabbed the unanimous decision win, pushing the Thai superstar to the next round. ONE recently shared the entire fight video on YouTube, with the caption saying:

“Before ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek returns to Muay Thai against Thai-Algerian phenom Nabil Anane on June 23, relive his epic showdown with Japanese sensation Taiki Naito in 2022!”

After defeating Naito, Superlek Kiatmoo9 took out Walter Gonclaves to secure a spot in the finals. Unfortunately, the Thai superstar missed weight and beat Panpayak Jitmuangnon, leading to a somewhat disappointing ending to the Flyweight World Grand Prix.

Since then, the 4x Muay Thai world champion focused on kickboxing. He started the calendar year by becoming the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion with a unanimous decision against Daniel Puertas. He followed his January win by defending his throne for the first time in March, defeating Danial Williams with a third-round knockout.

On June 23, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion returns to Muay Thai at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. He will be fighting at ONE Friday Fights 22 against Nabil Anane, a 19-year-old promotional newcomer with superstar potential. The event can be seen live and for free on YouTube by North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes