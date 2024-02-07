“Rematch with Chingiz” - Fans clamor for Thai superstar Superbon to run it back with pound-for-pound king Chingiz Allazov

ONE Championship fans are clamoring for a rematch between Superbon Singha Mawynn and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

Superbon has earned victories over some of the biggest names in the history of kickboxing, including Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. However, the Thai superstar met his match at ONE Fight Night 6 last year when he met ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov.

‘Chinga’ scored a brutal second-round KO against Superbon, claiming the featherweight kickboxing world title and handing the 33-year-old Thai legend his first loss under the ONE Championship banner.

He bounced back with his own second-round knockout of Tayfun Ozcan in June, leaving many to wonder — what’s next for Superbon in the loaded featherweight kickboxing division?

“Aim high 😎 What‘s next for Superbon?”

Hitting up the comments section on Instagram, fans overwhelmingly called for a rematch between Superbon and Chingiz Allazov.

“Winner of Luke lessei vs. Eddie abasolo in Muaythai?”

Superbon comes up short in his Muay Thai debut in ONE Championship

After his impressive performance against Ozcan, Superbon decided to test out his skills in the art of eight limbs against another featherweight world champion. Going toe-to-toe with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawachai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December, Superbon looked nothing short of spectacular but ultimately came up short against his countryman.

Is Superbon vs. Allazov 2 the fight to make of do you think there’s a better fight for the Thai fan favorite?

