"Remind me of Bruce Lee" - Fans rooting for Rodtang to retain the gold against Edgar Tabares

Muay Thai fans across the world have made their picks for Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Fans are overwhelmingly rooting for Rodtang to retain the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

‘The Iron Man’ returns to his Muay Thai roots next week following a violent three-round battle against Yiduo Yibu in kickboxing last January.

Between then and now, he was initially scheduled to take on ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, but the Thai withdrew on late notice due to injury.

Fully recovered, the striking master has returned to the gym to put in the work ahead of his world title match. The bout will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5.

In his latest Instagram post, Rodtang invited his fans to stay tuned for his next fight with a humbling statement that read:

“I don’t know if I lose or win, but my heart will fight for sure.”

ONE Championship fans, in turn, took to the comment section to root for the flyweight star with the following messages:

uce.ramz:

Rooting for you uce ! Much love from Samoa 🇦🇸

youssef_zayer94:

What are you saying? Of course you’ll win, don’t doubt the universe, let’s gooooooo 💯💥🥇

ahmedserizawa:

Let's go champ.. 🔥🔥🔥🔥💪💪💪

mystic.mentor:

You remind me of Bruce Lee. You have his essence. Can’t shake it.

Does Edgar Tabares have the skill to keep Rodtang Jitmuangnon at bay?

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has a difficult task ahead of him in the sense that he’s never faced an opponent like Edgar Tabares. The young Mexican is also a masterful striker due to years of training in boxing, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

Despite not having as much experience as his Thai adversary, Tabares has demonstrated in recent outings that he can hold his own.

In July 2022, he made a name for himself on the Muay Thai scene after becoming the first-ever Mexican-born athlete to win a WBC Muay Thai title.

So all eyes will be on Edgar Tabares next week as he trades leather with one of the most feared strikers on the planet. Will he be able to fight at Jitmuangnon's pace or succumb to the favorite?

Find out on Friday, May 5 with an active North American Prime Video subscription.

