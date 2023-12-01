"Reminds me of Tim Elliott" - Fan compares Ian Garry-Layla Anna-Lee situation with JP Buys-Cheyanne Vlismas, chaos ensues in comments section

Much of the chatter on social media leading up to UFC 296 has been surrounding Ian Machado Garry, though not in a way that favors the Irishman.

As has been the recent main topic on MMA Twitter, Ian Garry's wife, Layla Machado Garry, is the supposed author of a book written a couple of years ago titled 'How to be a WAG.' In the book, Machado — who was then known as Layla Anna-Lee — wrote about how to become the wife of a younger, attractive male celebrity.

Expand Tweet

Contrary to some rumors circling on Twitter, however, Ian Machado Garry did not take the last name of Machado's ex-husband. Instead, Garry added Machado's maiden last name to his own so that their children would grow up sharing a name and feel more like a family.

Regardless, the popular 'WAG' storyline has now traveled onto Reddit, with one user starting a thread comparing Ian Garry's situation to a former MMA couple. Along with a picture of JP Buys and Cheyanne Vlismas, who was then known as Cheyanne Buys, the user posted:

"If you think the Ian Garry situation is bad let me introduce you to hell"

A Reddit thread in r/ufc about JP Buys and Cheyanne Vlismas' failed marriage [via r/ufc on Reddit]

As chaos ensued, another user brought up the unfortunate situation regarding UFC flyweight Tim Elliott's failed marriage with Gina Mazany. The user commented:

"This reminds me of [the] Tim Elliott situation"

Many of the remaining comments discussed the tragedy of both Buys and Elliott's unfaithful wives. Other comments read:

"Jesus, I feel sick for this dude"

"F*** man why did you remind me of this tragedy"

"Makes you feel bad for JP. He's getting f***** by everyone."

"JP Buys made the mistake of marrying an unfaithful snake, a mistake many men have made."

View more fan reactions to JP Buys and Tim Elliott below:

Fan reactions to Ian Garry, JP Buys and Tim Elliott on Reddit [via r/ufc on Reddit]