"Reminds me of Tim Elliott" - Fan compares Ian Garry-Layla Anna-Lee situation with JP Buys-Cheyanne Vlismas, chaos ensues in comments section

Much of the chatter on social media leading up to UFC 296 has been surrounding Ian Machado Garry, though not in a way that favors the Irishman.
As has been the recent main topic on MMA Twitter, Ian Garry's wife, Layla Machado Garry, is the supposed author of a book written a couple of years ago titled 'How to be a WAG.' In the book, Machado — who was then known as Layla Anna-Lee — wrote about how to become the wife of a younger, attractive male celebrity.
Contrary to some rumors circling on Twitter, however, Ian Machado Garry did not take the last name of Machado's ex-husband. Instead, Garry added Machado's maiden last name to his own so that their children would grow up sharing a name and feel more like a family.
Regardless, the popular 'WAG' storyline has now traveled onto Reddit, with one user starting a thread comparing Ian Garry's situation to a former MMA couple. Along with a picture of JP Buys and Cheyanne Vlismas, who was then known as Cheyanne Buys, the user posted:
"If you think the Ian Garry situation is bad let me introduce you to hell"
As chaos ensued, another user brought up the unfortunate situation regarding UFC flyweight Tim Elliott's failed marriage with Gina Mazany. The user commented:
"This reminds me of [the] Tim Elliott situation"
Many of the remaining comments discussed the tragedy of both Buys and Elliott's unfaithful wives. Other comments read:
"Jesus, I feel sick for this dude"
"F*** man why did you remind me of this tragedy"
"Makes you feel bad for JP. He's getting f***** by everyone."
"JP Buys made the mistake of marrying an unfaithful snake, a mistake many men have made."
View more fan reactions to JP Buys and Tim Elliott below: