"Rest up and get back in the game" - Amanda Nunes, Kelvin Gastelum, and others offer words of support to a dejected Irene Aldana 

Irene Aldana was on the losing end of a unanimous decision in the biggest fight of her mixed martial arts career and is understandably upset at her performance. In support of the dejected athlete following the loss, fellow UFC standouts have shared words of encouragement for the Mexican on her social media post.

Throughout her years inside the octagon, the brawler has proven to be a tough customer and often brings the fight to her opponent, but that wasn't the case against Amanda Nunes. As she hoped to bring home the title, the 35-year-old was out-classed by 'The Lioness' on her way to a one-sided defeat.

After having time to process the loss, Aldana posted a message to her followers on Instagram and shared her plans on what's coming next, prompting a barrage of positive messages to be sent her way.

The powerful message was met well by supporters and even fellow UFC fighters. Amanda Nunes, Kelvin Gastelum, and other athletes took the time to show their support for the title challenger.

Alongside those mentioned, her loyal fan base made sure to share their gratitude for Irene Aldana's attempt at greatness, insisting they can't wait to see her return to action.

What does Amanda Nunes' retirement mean for Irene Aldana and the rest of the UFC women's bantamweight division?

Following her dominant win at UFC 289, Amanda Nunes announced that she would be retiring from the sport as she laid her gloves in the middle of the octagon, beside her two championships.

While many expect the women's featherweight division to be scrapped, the 135 lb weight class is still highly-active with a number of top contenders. As the title now sits vacant, the promotion will need to put together a fight to claim a new champion.

Irene Aldana could find herself back in title contention soon, but there are arguably two standouts available. Julianna Pena, who currently sits 1-1 with Nunes and earned a submission over her just two fights ago, and Raquel Pennington, who is riding a five-fight win streak.

