REVEALED: Mikey Musumeci’s exact words to Mark Zuckerberg after Meta CEO puts him in an armbar 

Mikey Musumeci praised Mark Zuckerberg after the Meta CEO managed to perfect his maneuvers onto a slick armbar during their recent mat-sharing session.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, a flagbearer of submission grappling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, was spotted training alongside the billionaire over the weekend.

In the clip, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ can be seen coaching the BJJ white belt through a variety of moves.

And with someone as accomplished and established as the New Jersey native by his side, it didn’t take him long to get the former in a couple of submission attempts.

First, the California-based entrepreneur successfully took down the pasta-loving world champion through a single leg. He slowly plots his move for a submission finish from there, going into side control before isolating Mikey Musumeci’s right arm with his legs.

Needless to say, that highlight-reel sequence impressed the ONE Championship star. 'Darth Rigatoni' responded:

“Yeap. That was perfect.”

Shortly thereafter, the Meta CEO gains another advantage on the mats when he pulled guard into a triangle. That wasn’t all the action, though.

Mikey Musumeci had a field day as well, countering a single leg into a mounted guillotine and an eye-catching berimbolo into a back take.

Zuckerberg evidently was in no man’s land when the multi-time BJJ world champion shifted into fifth gear hunting for one finish after another.

Above all, it was all done in good spirits.

In the post, Zuckerberg hinted that he might be keen on an MMA transition, just as ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has shared over the last couple of occasions on the ONE’s global stage.

The flyweight submission grappling king has looked unstoppable throughout his promotional tenure, submitting Masakazu Imanari in his debut before winning three back-to-back world title matchups. He has his eyes on a transition to MMA in the near future.

Catch his most recent triumph over Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to fans in North America.

Poll : 0 votes