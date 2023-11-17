Rich Franklin says ONE Championship’s various disciplines adds a ‘whole different element’ into production

Hosting world-class athletes from multiple disciplines all under one roof is what separates ONE Championship from the rest of the pack.

With a format unlike any other combat sports promotion in the world, fans can tune in and see some of the best in the world compete on varied cards, with varying and creative rulesets.

World-class competitors from MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling make up the majority of the promotion’s flagship ONE Fight Night cards.

You can see that identity across every card, and was evident at ONE's latest marquee event, ONE Fight Night 16.

Tye Ruotolo was seen competing for a submission grappling world championship. A Muay Thai fighter and a mixed martial artist squared off for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

During an appearance on the Weighing In podcast with Josh Thomson and ‘Big’ John McCarthy, MMA legend Rich Franklin joined the show to talk about the promotion.

As the Vice President of ONE Championship, he knows better than most when it comes to hosting the best martial artists in the world, as it only makes their events even more diverse and engaging:

“With ONE Championship, I like the formatting of the show. First of all, we’ve got the different disciplines that we do special rules, matches, kickboxing, Muay Thai matches, submission, grappling matches, and then obviously, our bread and butter in MMA.”

He continued:

“And so this idea of these different matches, we do a good job of matchmaking. And so I think that dynamic of different disciplines that we have brings a whole different element to the show. I think that the fans like it.”

Watch the full podcast interview below:

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.