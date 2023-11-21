Dana White recently enjoyed a whirlwind weekend with his pals, 'The Nelk boys,' indulging in Formula One festivities in Las Vegas. However, the weekend's highlight wasn't the high-speed action on the racetrack but the jaw-dropping gifts that came his way.

In a surprising turn of events, Stephen Deleonardis and Taylor Lewan handed White half a million dollars earned through their gambling ventures. Not to be outdone, another friend, Razz, stepped up the gift-giving game by presenting White with a luxurious BMW 760i xDrive just a day later.

White, taken aback by the extravagant gesture, took to Instagram to share the news with his followers. He posted a story where he flaunted his new ride:

“There’s a kid named Razz—you see him doing a lot of PrizePick stuff. He buys me a 2024 BMW 760 xi. And just to give you an idea of what this car does, all you gotta do is push a button, and literally, the doors open.”

Expand Tweet

While the UFC boss marveled at the unexpected tokens of appreciation, MMA fans weren't as thrilled. Social media lit up with mixed reactions, with some questioning the need for such extravagant gifts for a figure reportedly worth hundreds of millions.

"Rich ppl never have to pay for anything which is crazy"

Expand Tweet

While another sarcastically celebrated the "less fortunate" finally getting something good in their lives.

"Always good to see the less fortunate, get something good in their lives"

"Ah yes, giving water to the ocean is always cool to see"

Critics argued that charitable donations would have been a more meaningful use of the funds:

"Gifting a guy worth hundreds of millions an expensive car never feels right"

"Whoever bought Dana that Car is very selfish and evil. There are so many poor people in this world that money could help. This is not a gift this must be a sort of business."

via. comments on @MMAOrbit's X post

Dana White is uninterested in co-promoting the PFL-UFC mega-fight

In the aftermath of UFC 295, Dana White faced a barrage of questions at the post-fight press conference. Among the inquiries was the prospect of a cross-promotion collaboration with the PFL to make the much-anticipated Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou super fight a reality.

The UFC President's response was nothing short of blunt and dismissive. When pressed on the possibility of co-promoting the blockbuster bout.

Dana White stated:

"No, I'm not interested in that. We tried to make that fight, they didn't want to do it, and it's done... I'm not interested. We've got one, two, and three [top-selling pay-per-views in the MSG], they [The PFL] can't sell a f*****g gate... It's a stupid question. Why should I do that? I tried to make the fight here; they didn't want to do it, but I should co-promote?... You win the dumb question of the night. Congratulations, sir."

Check out Dana White's take on the matter in the interview below:

Expand Tweet