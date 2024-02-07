Rick Ross dismisses Jorge Masvidal, Elon Musk supports ex-UFC fighter Gina Carano, Undefeated middleweight calls out Marvin Vettori: MMA News Roundup

Rapper Rick Ross laughs off Jorge Masvidal's claim, Elon Musk responds to ex-UFC star and Marvin Vettori is called out by undefeated middleweight prospect.

Find out more details in today's (Feb. 7) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Rapper Rick Ross brushes off Jorge Masvidal's 'King of Miami' status

Rick Ross has put forward his take on the title of the 'King of Miami,' after he laughed of Jorge Masvidal's self-appointed status of the mantle.

During his professional career, 'Gamebred' became one of the sports biggest stars in the sport, particularly due to his run in 2019. During that spell, he earned the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history with his flying knee against Ben Askren. He would also go on to win the inaugural BMF title. He was then crowned the 'King of Miami' by his supporters and has regularly referred to himself as the same since.

Recently, Ross was asked about Masvidal's self-proclaimed status during an appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. He said:

"Who is that?"

When reminded of Masvidal's flying knee knockout, Ross then added:

"Man, if he did a knee, congratulations. I mean, you did a knee. You know what I'm saying? Shoutout to George. He did the knee. You know what I'm saying? Shoutout to George, man. I heard you did the knee."

Catch Ross' comments here:

Expand Tweet

#2. Elon Musk responds to former UFC fighter Gina Carano's statement

Elon Musk recently expressed his support for former UFC fighter, Gina Carano. Carano recently posted a statement which outlined her intentions to sue Lucas Film as well as Disney. She was terminated from her role in The Mandalorian and any future Disney projects after she shared multiple posts on social media. In the posts, she compared the pandemic to the treatment of Jewish people during The Holocaust, sparking controversy.

The ex-UFC fighter's statement also referenced a previous post from Musk, who had stated that anybody fired for something they posted on X (formerly Twitter) would be offered legal representation.

Musk then responded to Carano's post, writing:

"Please let us know if you would like to join the lawsuit against Disney"

Expand Tweet

#1. Undefeated UFC middleweight calls out Marvin Vettori

Undefeated middleweight prospect Sharabutdin Magomedov has issued the first callout of his UFC career, demanding a showdown against Marvin Vettori.

He won his promotional debut, defeating Bruno Silva via unanimous decision at UFC 294. Despite only having one win under his belt and not having a rank next to his name, Magomedov believes he has earned a crack against a top ranked fighter.

During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Magomedov said:

"Vettori. Him being ranked Top 5 says absolutely nothing to me. When I start beating him up, my knuckles, my elbows, and my knees, I won't care what he's ranked."

Expand Tweet

Vettori, who sits at No.5 in the rankings, was initially open to the idea on facing the contender.

In a tweet from last November, 'The Italian Dream' wrote:

Expand Tweet

Whilst the fight seemed like it could be on the cards, Vettori has since been booked against a different opponent. The 30-year-old is set to face Brendan Allen at UFC Fight Night 242 in April.