Ring girl Katie Gunn shares horrific tragedy of her brother getting stabbed by a stalker ex-boyfriend

Ring girl Katie Gunn recently shared a horrific story of her brother being stabbed by her ex-boyfriend.

The 35-year-old ring girl has worked with several promotions like Cage Warriors, BKB, etc. The Brit also serves as the main ring girl for BKB, the British Bare-Knuckle Boxing promotion.

During a recent interview with The Daily Star, the MMA ring girl opened up on a variety of topics. She also spoke on some of the most heart-wrenching moments of her life and revealed that her brother was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend Keith Orchard.

Katie Gunn suggested that her ex-boyfriend used to stalk her and after she broke up with him, Orchard killed her brother. She said:

“He’d stalk me at work, tell me what to wear. I couldn’t wear anything above the knee otherwise he’d call me promiscuous. I wasn’t allowed to do anything. I left him [Orchard] and his way of getting me back was to go and stab my brother.”

Katie Gunn's next relationship went in a similarly difficult direction. The ring girl went on to reveal that following her break-up with Orchard, she found herself in a relationship where she became a victim of domestic abuse:

“He was very violent. So I went from one guy who killed my brother to another who beat the s*** out of me basically."

Katie Gunn claims she will never join OnlyFans

Many women in the world of combat sports have joined hands with adult subscription-based platforms like OnlyFans and FanTime in recent times. However, Katie Gunn is adamant about never joining any such platforms just to make extra money.

During the same interview with The Daily Star, Gunn spoke about how she cares about the effects of her joining any such platform might have on her children. While suggesting that she won't sell herself, the 35-year-old said:

“I don’t want to sell myself. I’ve got a 13-year-old son so going on OnlyFans to pay bills is not feasible. I care how it affects him when he goes to school.and no offence to the women out there [on OnlyFans] but I don’t want to be in the glorified porn industry. Yes, I’m a ring girl, but I don’t want my kids to think their mum pays the bills by selling her a***."

