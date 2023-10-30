‘Ripped’ Jeremy Miado links up with atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga heading to ONE Fight Night 16

Filipino MMA standout ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado is looking ripped in a new Instagram post he shared this week.

The Marrok Force representative has teamed up with fellow MMA star and compatriot ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga to wrap up his training camp for the upcoming event at ONE Fight Night 16.

Showing off his incredible physique in preparation for his anticipated rematch against ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang, Miado posted the following caption on Instagram that just about sums up his excitement for their upcoming war.

“🏃 this morning.”

Miado and Adiwang are set to run things back inside the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to finish the match they started back in March 2022.

For Miado, the rematch signifies another opportunity to dissolve all lingering thoughts or doubts about his superior fighting skills over his rival.

In the first match, Adiwang regrettably suffered a devastating ACL injury during the second round of their strawweight MMA war to end the match indefinitely. As a consequence, the stoppage TKO victory was awarded to Miado by default, which Adiwang, for his part, resents.

Their matchup was everything the fans anticipated - it was gritty, action-packed, and dramatic. Heading to his matchup on November 3, Miado hopes to entertain his fans again with a definitive finish this time around, especially after falling short in his last MMA match with highly touted strawweight contender Mansur Malachiev by way of submission.

Watch Jeremy Miado add another knockout to his prestigious fighting resume on Friday, November 3, at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade, which broadcasts live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.