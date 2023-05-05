Roberto Soldic braces for US debut at ONE Fight Night 10

Croatia's most lethal MMA export and ONE welterweight star Roberto Soldic will be making his North American debut this Friday at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Staring him down from across the circle will be former divisional world titleholder, Zebaztian 'The Bandi' Kadestam, who will also make his US debut.

Soldic is looking to bounce back after his dismal promotional debut late last year. Against wrestling-based fighter Murad Ramazanov, Soldic was rendered unable to continue after getting accidentally hit with a groin shot. The highly-anticipated bout at ONE on Prime Video 5 ended in a no-contest.

Five months after the disappointing incident, 'Robocop' is primed and ready to finally put the entire division on notice. After successfully making weight and passing ONE's hydration test, the Croatian MMA sensation posted on Instagram.

"Weight on point everything is ready for tomorrow night #onefightnight10 @onechampionship 🦾🇺🇸"

Roberto Soldic may have found the perfect opponent to put on a show for the US fans. Kadestam has a penchant for knocking out his opponents and will gladly fight fire with fire Needless to say, 'Robocop' is ready to take the fight to 'The Bandit' no matter where the bout goes.

Not only is Roberto Soldic ready for a war, on the feet, but he's also making sure that he can elicit the same KO power once the fight hits the ground. This was seen in one of his training videos posted on TikTok:

We can guarantee that this clash of modern-day welterweight titans will produce one of the highlights of the historic night. Considering how Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam have 29 career knockouts between them, it's a foregone conclusion that they will look to take each other's head off to make a solid impression on the crowd.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be ONE's first-ever on-ground live event on US soil. It will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the event live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes