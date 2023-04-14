Roberto Soldic brushes off claims that he’s ‘scared’ of Murad Ramazanov

Croatian mixed martial arts star Roberto Soldic is not scared of Russian Murad Ramazanov and said he will prove it in a possible re-engagement in the future.

The two welterweight warriors met back in December in Manila in Soldic’s debut outing in ONE Championship, which was ruled a no-contest. ‘Robocop’ was unable to continue after being accidentally kneed in the groin by Ramazanov in the opening round.

With the contest failing to showcase the true worth of Roberto Soldic as a fighter, some sectors are questioning his ability to hold up against the Russian fighter, especially with the latter’s wrestling skills.

The UFD Gym affiliate is brushing off the idea that he is scared of Ramazanov and instead wants to prove it if they ever collide anew down the line.

Roberto Soldic told ONE Championship in an interview:

“People always talk, commenting, ‘Are you scared of him or his wrestling? Blah, blah, blah.’ I trained for 10 years for this guy's wrestling, and I know what he can do. So, it's nothing new for me. But this fight is going to happen for sure. And then we can talk in the cage. So yeah, let him talk, and I will try to train, stay fresh, keep going forward, and kill the guys.”

‘Robocop’ is currently focused on his next fight, which will happen on May 5th at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in Colorado, U.S.A.

He will take on former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden in a scheduled three-rounder, part of the promotion’s 11-fight card for its first-ever live on-ground U.S. show.

With the way his last fight ended, Roberto Soldic is looking to treat fight fans to an exciting show, parading all of his weapons and defeating ‘The Bandit.’ Zebaztian Kadestam, however, is poised to be a tough customer as he is packing a lot of momentum heading into the showdown, winning his last two fights by way of knockout inside the opening round.

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

