Roberto Soldic details importance of his US debut at ONE Fight Night 10

Roberto Soldic opened up about what it means to fight in the United States and why he needs to emerge victorious.

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, Soldic will be a part of history as ONE Championship holds its first event in North America. ‘Robocop’ has been matched up against Zebaztian Kadestam, a former ONE welterweight world champion with back-to-back first-round knockout wins.

ONE recently made an Instagram post showcasing Soldic’s excitement for ONE Fight Night 10. The former two-division KSW champion had this to say:

“I came from a small village in Bosnia, and now I’m fighting on the world stage in the U.S. This is a really big thing for my people, my country, and me. Fighting in the USA is one of my dreams. It’s a dream come true. I feel great. I am going to try to show my U.S. fans who I am and why the call me ‘Robocop’...”

Roberto Soldic continued by saying:

“I’m a complete fighter. I can do everything. I plan to destroy these guys. If he stands with me, that will be a big problem for him. He [Zebaztian Kadestam] is a kill-or-be-killed type of guy. I have to beat this guy. He’s in my way of the gold. I want to be a world champion badly.”

Roberto Soldic was the most discussed mixed martial arts free agent in 2022. After signing with ONE, he made his promotional debut in December against Murad Ramazanov, which became a no-contest when Ramazanov landed an illegal groin shot. ‘Robocop’ looks to get back on track against Zebaztian Kadestam at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado this May 5.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

