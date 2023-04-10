Roberto Soldic eager to redeem himself from disappointing debut: “I didn't show my skills”

Croatian mixed martial arts star Roberto Soldic knows he had a disappointing ONE Championship debut and is looking to make up for it when he returns to action next month in the United States.

‘Robocop’ had his maiden ONE outing back in December in Manila against Russian Murad Ramazanov. The fight, however, had a sorry ending as it was ruled a no-contest after the debuting fighter was accidentally struck in the groin in the opening round and was unable to continue.

Roberto Soldic rued the unfortunate turn of events in his first ONE Championship fight as he was unable to fully showcase the skills that made him the toast of the European MMA scene for the last decade.

It is something he is looking forward to redeeming himself from when he battles former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado, U.S.A.

‘Robocop’ told ONE Championship in an interview:

“The first fight, I didn't like it. Everybody knows what happened with the groin strike. I was really sad that I didn’t show my skills [in my debut]. But now it’s time to show my skills because I have a fight on May 5 in America. It’s very good for me. I am super excited to fight outside Europe, and to fight in the USA is one of my dreams. So it’s a dream come true. I’m ready. I feel great.”

Prior to signing with ONE last year, former two-division KSW champion Roberto Soldic was one of the most sought-after free agents in the game.

At ONE Fight Night 10, the UFD Gym fighter is up against a veteran warrior and former champion in Zebaztian Kadestam, who has been impressively making his way back to title contention with first-round knockout victories in his last two matches.

ONE Fight Night 10 is the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground U.S. event happening at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. It will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

