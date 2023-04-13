Roberto Soldic eager to show American fans who he is as a fighter

Croatian mixed martial arts powerhouse Roberto Soldic will make his United States debut next month and is looking forward to showcasing who he is as a fighter to American fight fans.

‘Robocop’ will battle former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado.

The event is ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., which will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Roberto Soldic made his much-awaited promotional debut last December after signing with ONE a few months earlier.

Unfortunately, he was not able to fully showcase the stuff that made him the toast of the European MMA scene for the last decade as his maiden outing ended abruptly in a no contest.

The former two-division KSW champion was struck with an accidental knee in the groin by Russian opponent Murad Ramazanov in the opening round. He was given time to recover but said the pain was too unbearable and that he could not continue.

It is something he is looking to make up for when he takes the circle at ONE Fight Night 10, telling ONE Championship in an interview:

“Of course, I didn't show [my skills so] well in my first fight. So yeah, I hope the May 5 fight will be much better to watch, of course. I am going to try to show my U.S. fans who I am and why they call me ‘Robocop.’”

Prior to joining ONE in the middle of last year, UFD Gym affiliate Roberto Soldic was a highly sought-after free agent. He said he decided to join ONE after seeing the many opportunities that he could explore as a fighter under it.

Waiting for Roberto Soldic in ONE’s landmark U.S. show is Zebaztian Kadestam, who is on a mission to return to the top of the welterweight division and is packing a lot of heat after winning his last two fights by way of knockout inside the first round.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

