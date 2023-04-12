Roberto Soldic enjoys every moment of his fighting career but says it’s ‘a hard job’

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Roberto Soldic will step inside the circle with a point to prove.

During ONE on Prime Video 5 last December, Soldic made his highly anticipated debut in ONE Championship after signing with the promotion as one of the hottest free agents in the sport.

With an incredible run in Europe that saw him become a double champion in KSW, ‘Robocop’ had built a reputation for putting on unmissable fights and delivering show-stopping knockouts.

In his debut against Murad Ramazanov, Soldic was unable to showcase what he brings to the table. After being held by his opponent during the start of the contest, Ramazanov landed an unintentional foul that the Croatian couldn’t continue from, ending their fight in a no contest.

For his second appearance inside the circle, Soldic is looking to erase all of those bad memories and he has the perfect dance partner to do just that.

Former middleweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam is no stranger to highlight reel knockouts himself, and the two men are sure to produce fireworks at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

In a recent interview with MMA Sucka, Roberto Soldic spoke about his mindset for fighting and he approaches big moments and setbacks ahead of his huge return:

“All I can say is we are all human and this is a hard job. You meet good friends and I enjoy every moment.”

Watch the full interview below:

Soldic will take on Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

