Roberto Soldic envisions total victory over Zebaztian Kadestam

After Roberto Soldic had his ONE Championship debut end in disappointing fashion, his second appearance inside the circle is just as highly anticipated.

At ONE on Prime Video 5 in December last year, Soldic stepped into the circle for the first time after the news of his signing with ONE Championship shook up the combat sports world.

‘Robocop’ came into the promotion with a ton of hype around him as a double champion in KSW with a reputation for delivering devastating knockouts.

He was unable to showcase what he brings to the table against Murad Ramazanov after the fight ended in a no contest due to an unintentional foul on the Russian’s behalf.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Soldic will compete at the huge debut event for the promotion in the United States. At the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the Croatian draws the perfect opponent for his own fighting style, fellow knockout artist and former ONE middleweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

Whilst he wants to show ONE Championship fans what he is all about, Soldic has aspirations of competing for world championships and he knows that in order to do that, he must win at all costs.

In an interview with MMA Sucka on YouTube, Roberto Soldic said:

“Doesn’t matter how [I win]. I’ll try to win the fight and that’s it.”

Watch the full interview below:

Soldic will face-off against Zebaztian Kadestam in one of the most anticipated fights on an absolutely stacked card. ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and for free on May 5 via Prime Video for North American viewers.

