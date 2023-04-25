Roberto Soldic explains why training is now part of his life

For Roberto Soldic, training is more than just a part of his job. It’s a lifestyle.

The Croatian sensation is scheduled to make his sophomore appearance inside the Circle on May 5 when ONE Championship makes its long-awaited debut in the United States. ONE Fight Night 10 will feature some of the biggest names in combat sports, including a can’t-miss welterweight war between Roberto Soldic and former ONE world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

Before fighting for the first time on the mainland, Roberto Soldic sat down with MMA Sucka to discuss his formative years in mixed martial arts and the tough road that eventually led him to sign with the biggest combat sports entity in the world.

“I don’t like getting out of shape. I think it’s also a lifestyle,” Soldic said. “I do this for ten years every day constantly every day. I also [lived] in a gym. I slept for two years in a gym. I moved into one apartment here but it was a tough life for me.”

With a win at ONE Fight Night 10, ‘Robocop’ could find himself immediately thrust into welterweight title contention. That will be much easier said than done as he’s tasked with stopping one of the most feared strikers in the sport.

Zebaztian Kadestam knows what it feels like to carry 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold around his waist. ‘The Bandit’ is determined to climb back to the top of the mountain and he knows a statement victory over the promotion’s biggest 2022 signing would do exactly that. Boasting a 100% finish rate and back-to-back knockouts inside the Circle, the Swede will be gunning for the biggest knockout of his career.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

